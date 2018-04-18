Ruckus at Sawai Mansingh Stadium over IPL passes

There seems to be no end to controversies surrounding the IPL. The Rajasthan State Sports Council employees held an agitation over not getting passes before the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday.

Jaipur municipal corporation (JMC) mayor Ashok Lahoti also returned the 100 passes given by Rajasthan Royals. Lahoti sent his OSD to SMS stadium to return the passes. Sources said the corporation, too, had asked for 300 passes but were only given 100. Annoyed, the mayor returned the passes.

There has been a tussle between the JMC and Royals over the payment of crores of rupees in dues for providing various services at the stadium during the IPL matches. After a deadlock, the government had to step in. It was decided that the money owed to the corporation by the Royals would be given after the IPL.

Around 100 employees gathered at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium and protested against the Royals. The employees also protested against the team for not paying dues amounting to Rs 30 crore.

The employees shouted slogan against Royals vice president Rajiv Khanna and closed the entrance gate of the stadium.

“The Royals did not pay Rs 30 crore dues,” said secretary of sports council Narayan Singh Shekhawat.

He said Khanna had given only 98 passes for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Generally, Royals give 300 passes. After the agitation, Khanna relented and said that 300 passes would be given.

Khanna said we have provided the passes. He said dues of Rs30 crore would be settled later.