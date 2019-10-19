Six years after senior IRS officer’s murder, Jaipur police arrest main accused

jaipur

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:36 IST

The Jaipur police on Friday arrested one of Rajasthan’s most wanted criminals and the main accused in the 2013 murder of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Shriram Meena. The accused, Sunil Meena, had been on the run since and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

“A tip-off was received that Sunil is standing near B-2 Bypass waiting for someone. A team was rushed to the spot that zeroed in on him,” Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) East Rahul Jain.

In the list of Rajasthan police’s most wanted criminals, uploaded on their website in March this year, Sunil’s name was on number 3 among a list of 1,750 hardcore criminals with rewards on their heads.

The murder that took place in the Sanganer area of Jaipur dates back to June 6, 2013 when Shriram, then Deputy Director at Directorate of Central Excise Intelligence, was found murdered with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon inside his house in Jagannathpuri area. Many valuables, including jewellery, cash, a revolver and a cellphone were missing.

During probe the police zeroed in on two main accused, both acquaintances of Shriram -- Kamal, who committed suicide after days of interrogation by police and his nephew Sunil Meena. “During investigation, the role of Sunil and his accomplice had surfaced. One of the suspects identified as Kamal Meena, who was considered close to the IRS officer, committed suicide three days after the murder and Sunil was absconding since then,” said a police officer who requested anonymity.

In his suicide note, Kamal Meena had accused some senior police officers of torture and harassment alleging that he was pressured by the police to forcibly admit that he had killed Shriram Meena. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against two senior police officers.

With Sunil’s arrest, the police will be able to take the probe forward and establish the motive of the alleged murder.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 09:36 IST