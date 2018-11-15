Territorial fight between 2 tigers in Sariska Reserve leaves one wounded

Two tigers clashed in Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in Alwar district on Tuesday night, leaving one of them wounded, forest officials said.

Tigers ST-4 and ST-6 fought on Tuesday night, said STR chief conservator of forests Govind Sagar Bhardwaj. “ST-4 had injury on his left leg and some other body parts,” he said.

The wounded big cat was treated by vet Dr Arvind Mathur on Wednesday.

“After the treatment, the tiger was shifted to an enclosure for monitoring,” said Dr Mathur.

Bhardwaj said ST-6 is also under observation. “Monitoring teams are keeping an eye on ST-6 for make sure it has no injury,” he said.

Tiger ST6 relaxing after injuring ST4 in a water hole near Sariska forest range. (HT Photo )

Tiger ST-4 was relocated from Ranthambore in 2010 and ST-6 was also brought from there in 2011. Both tigers are between 12 to 14 years. Both tigers have a history of fighting over territory. Tigers ST-6 was also injured and treated on October 7.

ST-6 had injured an assistant conservator of forest in Ranthambore, before it was shifted to Sariska.

