Two labourers buried alive at underbridge construction site in Rajasthan

Two labourers died after being buried under a mound of soil at an underbridge construction site in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Thursday, police said.

The victims Deepchand (25) and Dhani (17) were working at the site when the incident took place, a police official said. The two labourers were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Both the deceased were from Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

The next of kin of the deceased were given a compensation of Rs 50,000 each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the contractor, he said.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 17:04 IST