Two main accused of gold robbery nabbed in Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota city police nabbed two main accused from Delhi on Thursday, a month after 27 kg of gold worth

₹ 8 crore was robbed from Mannapuram Gold Loan company in Kota.

While addressing a press conference, SP Kota City, Anshuman Bhomiya said that after the robbery by four unidentified men, Kota City police had constituted and sent 20 police teams to different parts of six states, including Rajasthan, UP, Delhi, Bihar and others, for scouting the accused. A total of 150 personnel of Kota City Police were deputed to the task of nabbing the gold loot.

After thorough investigations that included tracing CCTV footages of toll plazas, phone call details, cyber probe and other technical probe, police have nabbed two kingpins of the gold robbery from Mahaveer Enclave in New Delhi. The accused have been identified as Gulab Singh (33) of Kanpur and Sushil Kumar (29) of Mau (Uttar Pradesh).

Police have also identified four other accused including Manish Kumar of Muzzaffarpur (Bihar), who was involved in gold loot incident in past. A search for them is on.

However, when asked about the recovery of robbed gold, Bhomiya specifically did not reveal any detail, but said, “Some important recovery has been made in the case”.

He said that the gang has committed the crime like other infamous Bihar gangs known for similar gold loan robberies. The gang members had bought three flats in Delhi and also taken two flats on rent in Delhi before the robbery.

Bhomiya said that one of the accused arrived to Kota on December 28 and pretending to be a coaching student, took a room on rent and bought two second hand bikes, that were used in the robbery.

After the robbery, they fled on their bikes to Baran district from where they used a car for ferrying the gold to Uttar Pradesh and other states.