Two Rajasthan teens leave home to meet Facebook friends

Two teenagers from Barmer district left their homes early this month, in two separate incidents, to meet persons they had befriended on Facebook, highlighting the potential pitfalls of social media on adolescents.

Police later traced them and handed them over to their parents. According to police, Ven Singh, a resident of the district’s Jansingh Ki Beri area, had lodged a case at Girab police station on April 8 alleging that his 16-year-old son, Mahipal Singh, had gone missing from home.

He also told the police that his son was in touch with some people on Facebook. Police found the boy in Barmer city, about 60 kilometre from his native village, on April 16.

The police said the boy went to meet his Facebook friends as he was not interested in studies and wanted to make a career in dancing. A day after the missing report was lodged the same police station received another similar complaint.

According to the police Kanwarj Singh, a resident of Hanumanji village in the district, lodged a case at Girab police station on April 9 alleging that his 14-year-old son Bhedpal Singh was kidnapped by some unknown accused.

The complainant also claimed that his son was in touch with some people on Facebook and they might have kidnapped him.

On April 11 the police traced the boy to Patna in Bihar. During questioning the boy said he had left the home to meet his Facebook friends.