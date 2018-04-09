Udaipur donates 3 lakh clothing items, breaks world record

More than 76,000 donors from across the globe donated about 3 lakh articles of clothing to break the world record in clothing donation, claimed Lakshyaraj Singh, a former royal of Mewar, in Udaipur on Sunday.

The previous world record was held by Dubai, where the local citizens had donated 2,95,122 articles of clothing in 2016.

The donation campaign, initiated on January 15, was run for three months with the help of 1,700 volunteers across the globe, said Singh, the man behind the campaign. It culminated with the counting of the donated articles at a hotel in Udaipur on Sunday, he added.

Donations came in from more than 12 countries including Australia, USA, Oman, Sri Lanka and the UAE. More than 80 drop points within and outside India were set up for the campaign. Donors for the three-month long campaign included students from more than 120 schools and 10 colleges from across the country. A concurrently run social media outreach got the campaign 6 lakh online supporters as well, said Singh.

He said, “Roti, kapda and makaan (food, clothes and shelter) are three essentials of one’s life. There are several government schemes for food and shelter, but we forget that clothes are equally important. This campaign was just a beginning for us. We will soon distribute these cloths to the needy people from underserved communities of India.”

“We had an overwhelming response from across the world. This record will etch Udaipur’s name on world map as the city of big hearts,” he added.

The campaign was supported by Khodal Dham Trust of Gujarat, music maestro Salim Sulaiman, cricketers Irfan and Yusuf Khan, NGOs Goonj and Clothes Box Foundation.