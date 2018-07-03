Undeclared emergency in state and country: Ghanshyam Tiwari

A week after his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari on Tuesday launched an attack on the saffron party during Bharat Vahini Party’s (BVP) first state-level convention and inauguration ceremony.

The rebel leader’s son, Akhilesh, has founded Bharat Vahini Party to contest the Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

A chief minister Vasundhara Raje detractor, Tiwari, who is the state president of BVP, had resigned from BJP on June 25.

Addressing a BVP’s state executive, district president, ex-MLAs, representatives from 200 assembly constituencies at the Birla Auditorium, Tiwari said, “The undeclared emergency in the state and the country is more dangerous than a declared emergency. During the last emergency, it was ensured that no one can suppress democracy for his political interest. In the present, we will fight against undeclared emergency to ensure that in future no egoist for power can suppress democratic institutions.”

Hitting out at BJP, he said, “They (BJP) have sidelined themselves from their basic issues and are moving against the party’s ideology. In the election manifesto for cow shelters, the promise was of providing nine months’ grant. However, after coming to power, the BJP has stopped what has been given by the previous government. In Jaipur, 300 temples were removed. Organisations with similar ideologies, such as VHP, RSS and Majdoor Sangh are unhappy with this government.” He added that BVP is created to maintain political purity and culture, and teaching workers discipline.

Tiwari said that workers are neglected in the BJP and even MLAs and ministers have started saying that they are not being heard. “The workers who worked hard are now feeling cheated. Ministers are thappa mantris (rubber stamps). Threatened and rebuffed, MLAs are under fear and are keeping mum. A super cabinet of 38 is being deployed over the ministers. Outsiders are appointed on boards and they do not have complete knowledge of Rajasthan,” he alleged.

He said that there is no internal democracy in the BJP. Workers have lost faith in the party. The organisation is full of people with no knowledge of its ideology.