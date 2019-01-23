Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over 10% quota for poor, Opposition asks government to clear stand

The Rajasthan assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar over 10% reservation to the economically weaker section (EWS) in general category.

The opposition leaders entered the well and raised anti-government slogans, demanding the state government to clear its stand on the reservation for the economically weak. The protesting MLAS returned to their seats after the Speaker asked them to wait for the chief minister’s reply on the Governor’s speech.

During the Zero Hour, senior BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari asked the government to clear its stand on the reservation to economically weak as the central government has given the reservation, but the state government has not taken any decision. The government should make an announcement for the same, she demanded. In the absence of a reply, BJP members entered the well and raised slogans.

Amid the uproar, energy minister BD Kalla said the Congress in 2003 had brought the proposal of providing 14% quota to economically weaker section; it’s the BJP which has reduced it by 4%. The government will take a decision when the amended constitutional ordinance is received by the state assembly.

“The BJP is mere politicising the issue,” he said.

Earlier through adjournment motion, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria had raised the same issue demanding the state government to clear its stand and bring a bill to support the reservation.

“This is not a political issue and the government should take an initiative as all the parties across the country are supporting it – Gujarat, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have accepted it and in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it is under consideration,” he said.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore raised the issue of Gujjar reservation during the Zero Hour.

He said as the Gujjar leader Kirodi Singh Bainsla has given an ultimatum of 20 days; the government should clear its stand.

“The government discussed reservation to women in the cabinet, but did not over the reservation to Gujjar and economically weaker section,” he said.

Replying to it, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the government is sensitive on issue of giving reservation to five communities including Gujjar, and will redress the issue with dialogue, and not with violence and lathi charge.

“The previous government had passed the bill of reservation to these communities, but for five years they had weak advocacy. The Congress government will work to resolve the issue through law,” he said.

