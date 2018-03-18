Upset over being from dropped from AICC, Vishvendra Singh keeps political options open

Expressing anger over his name not being included in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) members’ list, state Congress senior vice president Vishvendra Singh on Saturday said he has kept his options open.

Talking to reporters, Singh, however, rubbished rumors of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that after expressing his displeasure over being dropped for the AICC member’s list, party president Rahul Gandhi, included his name.

“The state Congress Committee didn’t think it proper to suggest my name for AICC members list. But Congress president Rahul Gandhi added my name after I objected,” he said.

“Alwar Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh informed me this morning over phone that my name had been included in the AICC list by Rahul Gandhi.”

He further said that Congress leaders included in the list from Rajasthan are those who are not even capable of winning a sarpanch election.

Congress leaders like Bharatpur parliamentarian Ratan Singh, defeated legislators from Kaman, Zahida Khan and some other leaders have been included in the AICC list, he said.

“I have suggested to Congress leaders to go all out after bypoll wins. The party needs unity and to work hard. If the party is not united in the state, then it will not be successful in forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabh elections.”

On rumors that he might be joining the BJP, Singh said, “No BJP leader has contacted me.”

“I do politics of self-respect and anything is possible in politics if my self-respect is hurt. I could be forced to choose another path,” he said.