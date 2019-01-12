Video shows Rajasthan’s gang forcing man to drink urine, SHO removed for negligence

The superintendent of police of Karauli district on Friday removed the station house officer (SHO) of Mansalpur police station after a video showing an alleged dacoit pissing in a man’s mouth began circulating on social media on Thursday night.

The victim in the video, identified as Hansraj Gurjar, along with his family members, has met the district police chief to demand action after he filed an FIR against dacoit Ram Lakhan Gurjar and his gang for assaulting him and forcing him to drink urine.

“I have removed the SHO for negligence and formed special teams for the arrest of the accused,” said Preeti Chandra, the SP. Police are also checking the dacoit’s criminal record from police stations in Bharatpur and Dholpur, the SP said.

Hansraj Gurjar said he works as a truck driver.

“On January 6 morning, dacoit Ram Lakhan Gurjar, his brother Bachan Gurjar and nephew Dashrath Gurjar, assaulted him, looted Rs 22,000 and forced me to drink their urine,” he wrote in the FIR lodged on January 7.

The FIR said the dacoits wanted to settle scores with Kaptan Singh Gurjar, Hansraj’s employer, because he lodged a police case against them on December 15 for abducting his brother, Shivram Singh Gurjar for ransom.

“We also got the video in which Hansraj is being forced to drink urine. The accused have been identified and we are trying to arrest them,” Mansalpur SHO Mahendra Singh said.

