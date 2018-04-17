Wife of Dholpur Municipal Council commissioner dies in road accident

Dholpur Municipal Council commissioner Shashikant Sharma’s wife and his driver were killed when the car in which the family was travelling overturned after a tyre burst on the Agra-Jaipur national highway at Uncha Nagla under Chiksana police station in Bharatpur district at 11.45am on Tuesday, police said.

Shashikant Sharma (35) and his daughter Navita (9), who were also travelling in the car, were injured, said Shravan Kumar Pathak, the station house officer of Chiksana police station.

Sharma’s wife Seema Devi was pregnant. Seema and the driver, Ghanshyam Singh died on the spot, Pathak said. The family was travelling to Jaipur in a private car for the medical check-up of Seema, he added.

Pathak said the car was over-speeding and overturned after the tyre burst. Locals informed the police control room about the incident. Sharma and his daughter were rushed to the Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital (district hospital), where doctors referred them to Jaipur for further treatment. Sharma belongs to Sakarpur village under Rupwas subdivision in Bharatpur district.