e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Wife taunts husband for joblessness, man stabs her to death

Wife taunts husband for joblessness, man stabs her to death

The accused confessed that he was not working for the last few months and was dependent on the money he received from his rented house to meet the family expenses.

jaipur Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:36 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (File photo)
         

A 35-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in Jodhpur city on Sunday night.

After the crime, he called the police control room and surrendered, the police said. “Around 1 am (on Monday), the accused, identified as Vikram Singh, who lives in BJS Colony, informed the police control room that he has killed his wife over some dispute. As soon as we came to know about the incident, we reached the spot and found a woman’s body with slit throat lying on the floor,” said Kailash Dan, station house officer (SHO), Mahamandir police station.

Later, the police called the forensic science laboratory and informed parents of the victim about the incident. The body was kept in a mortuary, the police said.

Also read: Bharat Bandh- All you need to know

The man was arrested on the charge of murder. “The accused confessed that he was not working for the last few months and was dependent on the money he received from his rented house to meet the family expenses. The couple had tensed ties for some time due to the man’s joblessness. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when the couple was going to sleep, the man’s wife taunted him about his joblessness after which a verbal spat broke out between them. Further, the accused lost his cool and stabbed her with scissors on the neck and other parts of the body,” Dan said.

The police said the couple has two children, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. They are currently with their grandparents in Jodhpur.

“We are investigating the claims made by the accused and collecting evidence,” the SHO said.

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about parties supporting it and services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about parties supporting it and services that may be affected
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In