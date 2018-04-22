WII to submit report on final status of ST-5

The final status of ST-5, the tigress missing from Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in Alwar district, will be known after the report is submitted by the members of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The team remained in Sariska Tiger Reserve for three days. Member secretary of National Tiger Conservation Authority Anoop Nayak also came to Sariska to learn about the issue.

On Saturday, after a meeting of the standing committee of the state wildlife board, the forest department said that ST-5 was presumed dead and an FIR would be lodged and an inquiry would be done to look into her death.

However, on Saturday night, signals of ST-5 were once again received, leading to fresh set of confusion.

According to an official at Sariska who did not want to be named, the two-member team of Habib Bilal and Dr.S.P.Goyal of WII remained in STR for three days to look into the case of the missing tigress.

On Saturday afternoon, the wildlife institute members said that signals that were being interpreted as those of ST-5 were actually those of ST-13. The confusion arose because the wavelength of the signals from the two tigers was very close.

The Sariska Tiger Reserve officials had sought experts from the wildlife institute to help solve the intermittent signals being received from the collar of ST-5 who went missing two months back.

The wildlife institute members said during a meeting that the signals being received over the past two months were of ST-13.

After the meeting it was told that tigress ST-5 is probably dead and chief conservator of forest, STR, Govind Sagar Bhardwaj ordered an inquiry and an FIR against unknown persons.

But on Saturday night, the two-member team received signals of ST-5 from the hill in Hamirpur forest area in STR that led to confusion. The team decided to send a fresh and final report about ST-5 in the next three or four days.