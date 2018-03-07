Will expose government for betraying EBCs, says Tiwari

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari Wednesday accused his own party’s government in Rajasthan of reneging on its promise of reservation to the Gujjars and the economically backward classes (EBC).

Speaking in the assembly during the debate on the Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointment and Posts in Services under the State) Amendment Bill, 2018, Tiwari said it was not legally tenable.

He moved a resolution against the bill, which was defeated by a voice vote.

Tiwari said that along with reservation to Gujjars, the BJP, in its manifesto, had promised 14% reservation to EBCs. He said if the promise made to EBCs was not fulfilled, he would go to every village and expose the government.

“You can throw me out of the party and the assembly. But this is insult of those supporters who have been the backbone of the BJP,” said Tiwari referring to the Brahmins, Banias and Rajputs.

Tiwari, who is a known detractor of chief minister Vasundhara Raje, harbours ambitions of launching his own political party.

He said the government, if it was serious about reservation to Gujjars, should have made efforts to get the 5% quota included in the 9th schedule of the constitution.

The bill providing reservation to Gujjars had been struck down thrice previously and will meet the same fate this time too, said Tiwari. “People will agitate against and hold protests, there will be violence and the government will face embarrassment.”

The bill providing 5% reservation to Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadiya Lohars, Rebaris and Gadariyas was tabled in October last year. It will take reservation in state to 54%, violating the Supreme Court ceiling of 50%. The bill was brought in after the high court, in 2016, struck down the Rajasthan Special Backward Classes Act 2015, granting 5% reservation to these castes. After the court quashed the act, the government moved them back into the OBC list in May 2017.

Minister of social justice and empowerment Arun Chaturvedi said the court had pointed to flaws in the SBC commission report after which the government appointed a committee headed by retired Justice SK Garg, which submitted its report in July last year.

He said both the commission and committee had recommended that the 5 castes be categorized as Most Backward Classes and be given reservation. In December 2017, the government through a notification announced creation of MBCs and giving 1% reservation.

Tiwari said the government was splitting the Gujjars into three categories – OBC, SBC and MBC. While 1% reservation is being given under MBC, 1252 Gujjars have already been appointed in government jobs under SBC. If anyone challenged this in court, it will be struck down. This bill should be taken back.”

Parliamentary Affairs minister Rajendra Rathore said when the bill was brought in 2008, Tiwari was the law minister but he had suggested that it be included in the 9th schedule.