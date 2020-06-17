e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / With 122 fresh cases , Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 13,338

With 122 fresh cases , Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 13,338

The new cases have been reported from Bharatpur (28), Pali (25), Jaipur (14), Jhunjhunu (14), Churu (16), Nagaur (13), Sirohi (03), Ajmer (02), Alwar (02), Dausa (01), Jhalawar (01), Dhungarpur (01) districts of the state while two were from another state/country.

jaipur Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
The total count reported for coronavirus cases in the state has reached to 13,338, while 163 have recovered and 298 discharged, it added.
The total count reported for coronavirus cases in the state has reached to 13,338, while 163 have recovered and 298 discharged, it added. (ANI file photo)
         

122 more Covid-19 cases and one death have been reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday, said the State Health Department.

The new cases have been reported from Bharatpur (28), Pali (25), Jaipur (14), Jhunjhunu (14), Churu (16), Nagaur (13), Sirohi (03), Ajmer (02), Alwar (02), Dausa (01), Jhalawar (01), Dhungarpur (01) districts of the state while two were from another state/country.

The total count reported for coronavirus cases in the state has reached to 13,338, while 163 have recovered and 298 discharged, it added.

As per the district-wise data, there are 2,904 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In