With 122 fresh cases , Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 13,338

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:30 IST

122 more Covid-19 cases and one death have been reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday, said the State Health Department.

The new cases have been reported from Bharatpur (28), Pali (25), Jaipur (14), Jhunjhunu (14), Churu (16), Nagaur (13), Sirohi (03), Ajmer (02), Alwar (02), Dausa (01), Jhalawar (01), Dhungarpur (01) districts of the state while two were from another state/country.

The total count reported for coronavirus cases in the state has reached to 13,338, while 163 have recovered and 298 discharged, it added.

As per the district-wise data, there are 2,904 active Covid-19 cases in the state.