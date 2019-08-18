Witness in Chomu molestation case murdered, 4 held

jaipur

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 04:19 IST

A 30-year-old eyewitness in a molestation case was murdered in Chomu village near Jaipur on Saturday, the police said.

The victim, Ramdhan Yadav, a native of Ahiro Ki Dhani, was abducted from his house by four or five men, Chomu police said. He was found fatally injured on a road by locals who informed the police.Yadav was taken to SMS Hospital, where he died during treatment. the body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy,” said Vikas Sharma, DCP, Jaipur West. “Four accused have been detained so far. Police are questioning them. We are also checking the CCTV footages of the nearby areas and doing technical investigation of the call records,” added Sharma.

Another police official, who requested anonymity, said Ramdhan was an eyewitness in a case of molestation. “A few days back, a woman was molested and the victim went with the woman to the Chomu police station to register a complaint. The accused were allegedly irked over the fact that Ramdhan had given a statement to police officials. However, the exact motive behind the murder will be revealed after investigation,” said Sharma.

Shyolaram Yadav, the father of Ramdhan, and other residents protested at Chomu police station, demanding arrest of the killers. “We have come to know that my son named the person accused of molesting the woman in his statement to police before he died. But police are not arresting the accused,” he said.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 04:19 IST