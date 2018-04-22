Woman, daughter, paramour found hanging from tree in Rajasthan

Bodies of a woman, her daughter and the daughter’s paramour were found hanging from a tree in Somnath temple near Gangoliyapura village in Dholpur district on Sunday.

Police said the three committed suicide by hanging. The deceased have been identified as Sunita Devi (45), her daughter Punam Devi (25) and Punam’s lover Mukesh Singh (30). It seems the two lovers hanged themselves first and the woman’s mother hanged herself after seeing the two, the police said.

Punam was married to a person in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh and has an eight-month-old daughter. She had an affair with Mukesh, a neighbour, predating her marriage.

“Punam’s parents worked as daily-wage labourers in Delhi and had returned to Dholpur only 10 days ago. Punam had also come to Dholpur from her the house of her in-laws in Aligarh,” said Jagdish Bhardwaj, the station house officer of Rajakhera police station.

On Sunday, Punam and her 12-year-old brother were at home, while her parents had gone to some place. She sent her brother to a shop in the neighbourhood to buy some articles and later eloped with Mukesh, the police said. Later, the duo allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves to a tree. When her mother came to know about the incident, she too hanged herself to the tree, the police added.

Dholpur superintendent of police Rajesh Singh said that the bodies were kept in the mortuary of Rajakhera primary health centre and will be handed over to the families after post mortem. An inquiry has been set up into the incident, he added.