Woman’s nose chopped off in Barmer over family dispute

A woman’s nose was chopped off over family dispute in Barmer late on Friday night, police said.

According to police, victim Puro Devi, wife of Bheraram Jat, is a resident of Genaniyon Ka Tala of Dhudhu village. About four years back, Puro had married off her daughter with Deramaram Jat, a resident of Lukhu village. Over some family dispute a few months after the marriage, her daughter left her in-laws and started living with her mother.

Three months back, Puro again married off her daughter in Bachdau village. Miffed with this, Puro’s daughter’s previous in-laws attacked Puro’s family late on Friday night and chooped off Puro’s nose with a sharp-edged weapon. They also attacked Puro’s husband Bheraram with sticks, police said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a primary health centre. After administering first aid treatment, Puro was referred to a government hospital in Barmer where her condition is stable.

On basis of Puro’s statement, police have lodged a case against two accused under sections 307 and 458 of IPC.

Rahul Bareth, superintendent of police in Barmer, said that after lodging the case, they are trying to nab the accused. He added that they are waiting for the improvement of the victim’s health so that her statement could be recorded in detail for further investigation.

It is the second such incident in Barmer in this year. In July, a jilted lover had allegedly chopped off a woman’s nose and killed her husband with a sharp-edged weapon. The woman was living with the accused for past two months and decided to return to her husband. Miffed with this, the accused chopped off the woman’s nose and killed her husband.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 14:27 IST