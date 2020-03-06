TSPSC Group 4 services admit card 2020 released at tspsc.gov.in

jobs

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:57 IST

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the TSPSC Group 4 2020 examination on its website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC will be conducting the Group-IV proficiency test on March 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the hall tickets tab, and click on the link that reads, “Hall ticket for the test of proficiency in office automation with usage of computer and associated software for the posts of group-iv services (notification no.10/2018)”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future references.