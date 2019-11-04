Dilapidated office makes Banda power dept staff work with helmet on

kanpur

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:09 IST

Employees of the power department in UP’s Banda district have started wearing helmets while working in their office in the government building.

They do so to keep themselves protected in the dilapidated office.

“We don’t know when the plaster from the ceiling of the dilapidated building would fall and hurt us,” said an employee.

They claim that many of them have been injured in the past but nothing has been done to repair the building.

The pictures, which went viral on Monday, clearly depict the bad condition of the building. The roof has holes in it.

Chief engineer KK Bharadwaj too admitted that the building was in poor shape and said the repair would begin soon.

“Every one of us in the meter laboratory department dreads working in the office. The false ceiling that was put up to check the falling plaster has also worn out,” said Pavan Kumar, an employee who is one of many wearing helmet at work.

“Working here has become risky; many of us have been hurt because of falling plaster and bricks,” he said, while claiming that as many as 12 staff works in the metre laboratory department.

“Four months ago the managing director of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd had come on inspection and was horrified to see the condition of the building. He asked for immediate repair of the office but nothing has started as yet,” said Suresh Tiwari, another employee.

Similarly, he said, district magistrate Heera Lal too recently asked for the repair but nothing took off.

The executive engineer of power meter department Satya Prakash said he had written letters several times to the authorities drawing their attention to the problem.

“The employees are working with helmet on out of compulsion,” he said.