BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue

karnataka

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:08 IST

The move to construct the world’s tallest statue of Jesus Christ at Kapalaa Hills of Haarobele village, Kanakapura taluk, on a 10-acre land donated by Congress leader DK Shivakumar has lit a political firestorm in the state.

On Christmas Day, Shivakumar, who represents the constituency under which the village falls, participated in a ceremony to kickstart the work by offering prayers at the site. The event also showcased a model of the proposed 114-feet tall statue carved out of a single rock. Amid much fanfare, he and his brother DK Suresh, who is also the local MP, handed over ownership papers to a local Church run trust for executing the project.

This decision was criticised heavily by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Senior BJP leader and minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa tweeted: “Congressmen who opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir, have gone out of their way to create a statue of Jesus who was born in the Vatican.”

Later speaking to reporters at Mangaluru airport on Friday, Eshwarappa defended his tweet saying: “If the move to erect the statue is to take everybody along, it is a welcome move but this is an attempt to woo Christian votes. He (Sivakumar) claims he is a follower of Kempe Gowda and a devotee of Adi Chunchingiri Mutt Swami, then why not their statue? I am not objecting to the Christ statue but there are several gods in Hindu pantheon, it would be good if he turned his attention to them too.”

Former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde, in a string of tweets, hit out at Shivakumar saying that “for the sake of a post and to please his Italian boss, the Tihar returned man is undertaking this move”. This was a swipe at the possible elevation of Shivakumar as the next Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, speaking to the media, said that the land which had been transferred by DK Shivakumar to the church backed trust was community cattle grazing land (called Gomala in local lingo) belonging to the government.

“The previous government had ordered the transfer of it to them at 10% of the market price in 2017. They have not even paid conversion fees. It doesn’t even belong to DK Shivakumar and they had applied to take over this saying they will improve Kappali Hills. How can he transfer something which he doesn’t even own? Government will investigate and reclaim the Gomala land.”

DK Shivakumar, however, defended the move to construct the statue.

“I believe in a democracy where all faiths are equal. In my Kanakapura constituency there are people of all faiths and it is my job to respect all of them. I don’t have to take lessons from those small-minded people who believe in burning Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitution.”

A resident of Kanakapura claimed the dispute over the ownership of the land has been there for over two years.

“Kaapli is name for Shiva. However, in the past few years, some people have erected a cross and renamed it as Yesu Betta (Yesu Hill). Also the majority of the families in the vicinity have become Christian over the last few decades. It is said to become the biggest statue of Christ carved from a single rock,” said Kaale Gowda, a local from Kanakapura.

The government has ordered an inquiry to find out how the land was transferred to the trust owned by the Shivakumar brothers.

For now, the project might be delayed.