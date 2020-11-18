e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Karnataka / BJP’s RS candidate from Karnataka is businessman from weaver community

BJP’s RS candidate from Karnataka is businessman from weaver community

Narayan, who is a replacement for Ashok Gasti, runs Span Print, an established publisher of magazines and newspapers and is a staunch RSS follower.

karnataka Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:39 IST
By Venkatesha Babu
By Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
K Narayan is a well known businessman and is set to replace Ashok Gasti as BJP member in Rajya Sabha.
K Narayan is a well known businessman and is set to replace Ashok Gasti as BJP member in Rajya Sabha. (HT Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the name of K Narayan, a well known businessman in Karnataka, as party’s Rajya Sabha candidate for the vacancy created by the death of Ashok Gasti, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020 for a six year term but succumbed to Covid-19 in September, necessitating a replacement.

While there had been clamour from the Savita Samaj (traditional barber community) to replace Gasti with another community member, BJP opted for Narayan, who is from backward class Devanga (traditional weaver community) as its candidate. Though born in Mangaluru, Narayan has spent most of his time and built his business in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Congress chief alleges ‘agenda’ behind arrest of party leader

Narayan runs Span Print, an established publisher of magazines and newspapers. A staunch RSS follower, Narayan publishes Samabashane Sandesha, a monthly magazine in Sanskrit, for the last 25 years and also edits a Tulu paper ‘Tulu Kedige.’

Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nominations, and if required, the polls would be held on December 1. With the current strength in the assembly, BJP can easily send its nominee to the upper house of Parliament. Even though the party high command did not consider any of the three candidates suggested by the local unit, CM Yediyurappa, BJP state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and others welcomed the nomination of Narayan as their RS candidate.

tags
top news
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Exit of smaller parties dented Mahagathbandhan’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Exit of smaller parties dented Mahagathbandhan’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
Stubble fires come down; NW India breathes easy for now
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In