Collective leadership call sparks rumours of rift in Karnataka Congress

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara’s remark on Thursday that the Congress should uphold collective leadership in the state unit sparked speculation that he had declared himself a candidate for the vacant leader of the opposition post in the state assembly.

The post has remained vacant despite about two months having elapsed since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in the state after the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in a floor test in July.

A Congress leader will have to be elected to the post as the party is the second largest in the assembly. Former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah has long been believed to be the frontrunner. However, lack of clarity on the empty post has allowed internal differences to surface with many aspirants vying for the post.

It was in this light that Parameshwara’s comment on Thursday, when he said “the party should go in for collective leadership, it has always benefited from this” is being interpreted as him declaring his intention to enter the race. Additionally, Parameshwara met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday and this added fuel to the speculation.

Speaking to HT Parameshwara, denied that this was the case. “We have no compulsion to fill these posts as per the convenience of the press or people not associated with the party. We will take a decision when the time is right,” he said.

However, it is a fact that many leaders have openly expressed their desire for the post. Former minister DK Shivakumar, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in relation with a money laundering case, had met the party high command last month to lobby for the post.

Former minister HK Patil is another senior leader who has lobbied for the post, arguing the Siddaramaiah and the current state president of the party, Dinesh Gundu Rao, both hail from the southern Karnataka region and that the party should do better with northern representation.

A senior Congress leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the party leaders were perplexed over the delay in naming the leader of the opposition. “Siddaramaiah had held both the CLP and LoP positions between 2009 and 2013, so it is not as if one leader cannot hold both positions,” the leader said.

“The BJP government is struggling in power and this is the time that we should go on the offensive. At such times it is always better if the leadership question is settled to ensure that there are no challenges within the party while we fight those outside,” the leader said.

“It is because of this lack of clarity from the central leadership that many aspirants think they are in with a chance,” the Congress leader said. “Whatever the high command’s thinking, it will be best if they come out with a decision soon,” he said.

