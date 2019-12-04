Nithyananda sets up ‘nation for dispossessed Hindus’, claims site

karnataka

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 01:12 IST

Self-styled godman Nithyananda, who is on the run after facing charges of rape, has reportedly set up a new “nation” called Kailaasa that aims to provide a haven for “dispossessed Hindus”.

According to the website of Kailaasa that sports large photos of Nithyananda and features many of his teachings, it has its own flag, passport and emblem. Kailaasa also has its own form of government with a prime minister and 10 departments, and claims it has petitioned the United Nations for recognition.

“Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries,” read the website description of Kailaasa. The website gave no indication of the geographic location of Kailaasa.

HT could not independently verify any of the claims, or if the website was indeed linked with Nithyananda. Multiple calls made to Nithyananda’s Bidadi ashram headquarters went unanswered, and no one from the “nation” was available for comment. Roughly two weeks ago, Gujarat police announced that Nithyananda had fled the country even as the authorities were working to gather concrete evidence against him after taking two of his disciples in remand.

An FIR was registered against the controversial godman on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham. Police said a rape case had also been registered against him in Karnataka.

The website of Kailaasa promised free health care, education to food, and said it stood for gender equality. It also called for donations and offered an opportunity to gain citizenship of the “greatest Hindu nation”.

“Though the Kailaasa movement is founded in the United States, and spearheaded by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community, it is created for, and offers a safe haven to all the world’s practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus…”the website said. The government of Kailaasa claims to have set up a ‘Department of Enlightened Civilisation’, a ‘Dharmic Economy’, and a Hindu Investment and Reserve Bank, where cryptocurrency will be accepted.

(with agency inputs)