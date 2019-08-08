Thousands evacuated as heavy rain warning issued for 3 Kerala districts

kerala

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:11 IST

At least two people died in Kerala on Thursday as overflowing rivers and dams flooded several districts amid heavy rains, forcing authorities to move 800 families to safer places, officials said.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called an emergency meeting as the rains intensified hitting north Kerala the most, after last year’s flood of the century.

Kerala’s Disaster Management Authority had on Wednesday issued a red alert warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours. A red alert denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for Thursday. Orange alert was also issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts for Friday.

All schools and colleges in Malappuram and Wayanad districts will remain closed.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted ‘fairly widespread’ to ‘widespread rainfall’ with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days.

Millions were affected and more than 400 people were killed amid torrential rain and floods in August last year. The flooding caused damage to fields, homes and other infrastructure.

Last year, the flood situation was aggravated after authorities were forced to release water from many dams simultaneously as the rain intensified in mid-August.

Though the Idukki dam has touched the brim this year, officials are yet to open its sluice gates.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 11:40 IST