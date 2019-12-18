Another Kerala student bitten by snake in school

kerala

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 04:00 IST

A month after a Class 5 student died after she was bitten by a viper in the classroom, another one suffered a snake bite in a school in Wayanad on Tuesday. However, this time it happened not in the class room, but on the premises of the educational institution, according to school authorities.

A Class 2 student of the Government Higher Secondary School in Beenachi in Sulthan Bathery, Mohamed Rehan, has been admitted in a private medical college hospital in serious condition.

Doctors, however, said he was out of danger now after been administered antivenin and was responding well to treatment.

Parents said the boy suffered the bite when he was returning home after the mid-term examination. After he informed them about the incident, he was rushed to the nearby primary health centre for first aid and later taken to the medical college hospital. Later school authorities checked the premises, but failed to locate the snake. The district education officer has directed school authorities to clean the premises properly.

Last month, the Class 5 student of the Sarvajana Government Higher Secondary School in Sulthan Bathery, Shehala Sherin , suffered a snake bite and died four hours later. A viper was hiding inside the burrow of the class room floor and it bit her after she accidentally hit the hole. Later her classmates alleged serious lapses on the part of school and hospital authorities.

The state had witnessed loud protests after the incident. In many areas angry students took out processions demanding action against erring teachers and doctors. Later two teachers and a doctor were booked.