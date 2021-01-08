e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Kerala Assembly speaker’s personal staff appears before Customs

Kerala Assembly speaker’s personal staff appears before Customs

The Customs department on Thursday had served a notice to the official, K Ayyappan, at his residential address in Thiruvananthapuram, directing him to appear before the investigation team in Kochi.

kerala Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Kochi
The Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (in picture) had come under criticism from the Opposition for inaugurating the shop of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, months ago.
The Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (in picture) had come under criticism from the Opposition for inaugurating the shop of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, months ago.(Facebook/@PSRKMLA)
         

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan’s assistant private secretary on Friday appeared before Customs officials probing the dollar smuggling cases in the state, sources said.

The Customs department on Thursday had served a notice to the official, K Ayyappan, at his residential address in Thiruvananthapuram, directing him to appear before the investigation team in Kochi.

Ayyappan was responsible for charting out the Speaker’s daily programmes and travel related matters.

Customs sources said Ayyappan was summoned to cross examine the evidence it had gathered into the alleged involvement of some powerful persons in connection with the smuggling of dollars.

The notice asking Ayyappan to appear for questioning was delivered at his residential address on Thursday after the Speaker maintained that his prior permission was required to interrogate a member of his personal staff.

The central agency had earlier issued summons to Ayyappan at his official address in connection with the probe into the case related to alleged smuggling of USD 1,90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.30 crore) by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate here to Muscat in Oman.

The Speaker had come under criticism from the Opposition for inaugurating the shop of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, months ago.

Sreeramakrishnan has said he did not think that the central investigating agencies would question him.

“I am fully confident that there was no lapse from my side. So I have no anxiety,” he said on Thursday, adding that he would end his political career if it was proved that he had accepted even one rupee as bribe from anyone.

tags
top news
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for eighth round of talks
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for eighth round of talks
Donald Trump, increasingly isolated, lashes out at Mike Pence: Report
Donald Trump, increasingly isolated, lashes out at Mike Pence: Report
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In