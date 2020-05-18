e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Kerala to allow liquor shops to open from Wednesday

Kerala to allow liquor shops to open from Wednesday

Consumers can buy alcohol, which is one of the main sources for revenue of the state, online as well. They will be allotted time-slots and allowed to enter the shop premises only during that period.

kerala Updated: May 18, 2020 14:35 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
A tipplers’ paradise, Kerala had earlier refused open outlets fearing a mad rush during the lockdown.
A tipplers’ paradise, Kerala had earlier refused open outlets fearing a mad rush during the lockdown.(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo )
         

Kerala will allow liquor outlets across the states to open from Wednesday and also let bars sell alcohol on retail price, the excise department said on Monday, for the first time since a lockdown was put in place from March 25.

A tipplers’ paradise, Kerala had earlier refused open outlets fearing a mad rush during the lockdown.

Consumers can buy alcohol, which is one of the main sources for revenue of the state, online as well. They will be allotted time-slots and allowed to enter the shop premises only during that period.

Many prohibition activists and others had asked the government not to sell liquor during the lockdown. And the opposition also has criticised the move to sell liquor through bars.

After the lockdown, Kerala had reported suicides over the non-availability of alcohol.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In