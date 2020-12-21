Kerala to call special session of assembly against farm reforms

kerala

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 05:41 IST

The Kerala Government has decided to convene a special session of the assembly on Wednesday to reject the new farm laws being enacted by the Centre triggering protests across the country.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said the government will approach governor Arif Mohammad Khan to call a special session of the assembly. Opposition Congress and other parties have also pledged their support to the move. In the 140-member house, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a single legislator. During one-hour session a motion will be introduced to reject these bills and it will be put to vote.

The BJP has criticised the move by terming it a politically motivated decision. “It is nothing more than a political stunt. It is as futile as passing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Both CPI(M) and Congress are wasting public money for cheap political stunts,” said minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan.