Kochi airport resumes operations after being shut for two days due to heavy rains

The Abu Dhabi-Kochi Indigo flight touched down at around 12.15 pm, marking the resumption of the operations, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) official said.

kerala Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
The operations were suspended as there was a
The operations were suspended as there was a(PTI)
         

Flight operations from the international airport here resumed on Sunday afternoon, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area following heavy rains, an official said. The Abu Dhabi-Kochi Indigo flight touched down at around 12.15 pm, marking the resumption of the operations, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) official said.

Check-in commenced at 9 am in both the domestic and international terminals. The airport had on Friday suspended all operations till 3 pm on Sundayas the runway area in the airport was waterlogged due to floods.

The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water level in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport due to heavy rains lashing Kerala since last week. The airport was non-functional for a fortnight in August 2018 due to inundation following the worst floods in the state in a century.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 13:16 IST

