Muslim League worker hacked to death in Kerala

kerala

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 07:40 IST

A Muslim League worker was hacked to death in Tanur in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Thursday night, police said. The Muslim League, the second biggest partner of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, alleged CPI(M) workers were behind the attack.

According to the police, Muslim League worker M Ishaq (36) was waylaid and attacked while he was returning from a local mosque after prayers. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he later succumbed to his stab wounds.

Police said the area has been witnessing clashes between the workers of the two parties and they suspect the latest killing was a continuation to this. The Malappuram CPI(M) district committee, however, denied any role in the latest killing.

The Muslim League has called a shutdown in Malappuram on Friday and police are keeping a strict vigil in the area.

The police had called a peace meeting a couple of months after recurring incidents of political clashes in coastal areas of Malappuram. The clashes subsided a bit after that.

Two months ago, two CPI(M) workers were injured in an attack and the party alleged that League workers were behind this. A car of the local CPI(M) leader was also torched last month, police said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 07:40 IST