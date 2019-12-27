With record earnings, it’s business as usual at Sabarimala hill shrine

kerala

Kerala’s Sabarimala temple earned record revenue of Rs 156 crore in the first phase of the annual pilgrimage season, known as Mandala Pooja, this year, bettering the previous year’s collection for the corresponding period by Rs 56 crore. This is the clearest sign of the pilgrimage to the holy shrine returning to normal after the heavy loss in footfall caused by massive disruptions last year.

“We are happy that the income of the temple has gone up steadily. Our main income comes from the sale of ‘aravana payasam’ (main prasad), offerings in bhandars and auctioning of shops at the base camps and the trekking paths. We hope we can compensate for last year’s loss,” said Travancore Devasom Baord chairman N Vasu.

The Devasom board is responsible for the management of the popular Hindu shrine dedicated to the celibate deity Ayyappan which is located at the top of the Sabarimala hill in the Pathanamthitta district of the state.

A loss of Rs 100 crore was recorded in the last pilgrimage season as thousands of devotees couldn’t trek to the temple as its path turned into a battleground for protestors, both supporting and opposing the Supreme Court’s decision to allow young women pilgrims into the shrine against its age-old tradition. The state also saw five shutdowns last year over the issue.

After the completion of the 41-day Mandala Pooja, the shrine will be closed briefly on Friday night and will re-open for the Makaravilakku festival season on December 30. Makaravilakku, the most important day of the two-month annual festival, will be held on Jan 15.

While the exact numbers of visiting devotees in the Mandala Pooja season was not available, officials estimate it to be between 80 lakh and one crore.

“It was a smooth affair this time. Police have made some restrictions to control the large flow of pilgrims and it created some hardships for the pilgrims. We have informed higher police officials about this,” Vasu said, exuding confidence that Makaravilakku session will also be peaceful.

Besides poor footfall, the dip in revenues last year was also due to a campaign by protestors to stop monetary offerings and purchase of holy ‘payasam’ at the temple to send a message to the officials.

The state carried out an advertisement campaign to say pilgrimage to Sabarimala was safe, but it didn’t make much difference.