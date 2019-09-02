Attack on BJP leader ‘very serious’, we need peace:West Bengal Governor

kolkata

Jagdeep Dhankar, the Governor of politically-volatile West Bengal, on Monday said that for the sake of peace he would speak to all ‘concerned persons’and that the state did not need violence. He said this after meeting Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Arjun Singh who was injured in clashes between the workers of his party and that of the ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

“I will talk to the concerned (persons) for the state of West Bengal (so that it) gets peaceful atmosphere. The state of West Bengal does not need violence. The state of West Bengal must be on (the) path of progress,” said Dhankar. He described the incident involving Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore on Sunday as a ‘very serious one.’

Dhankar, who was sworn in as the 28th governor of the state in July, said that he was pained by incidents of violence, irrespective of who were targeted.

“Holding this Constitutional position, my object is that we must believe in the rule of law and we must believe in peace. We must avoid violence and I am in pain looking at the violence. I am in pain that something happens to teachers, lawyers, doctors and journalists. We must have a system where everyone acts in a disciplined manner and without violence,” the Governor said.

“During the night he (Arjun Singh) had some serious problems and complained of discomfort in the head. I am a worried man at the moment.”

Welcoming the governor’s statement, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “The governor has said today what the people of West Bengal have been saying for so long.”

Mohammad Salim of the CPI(M) said: “The governor must understand the politics behind what the BJP and TMC leaders are doing. The common people of the state are suffering from terrible insecurity as a result.”

Significantly, in the second week of July, Dhankar’s predecessor Keshari Nath Tripathi held a meeting with the four major political parties -- Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) -- at his residence and urged all of them to maintain peace in the state.

