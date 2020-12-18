Bengal may follow Bihar-model to hold assembly polls amid pandemic

kolkata

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:07 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed concern over the present law and order situation in some districts of West Bengal even as it hinted that the state assembly polls would be held following the Bihar model.

Assembly elections in Bihar were held in November when the Covid-19 pandemic was still raging.

“Deputy election commissioner Sudeep Jain held a meeting with senior IAS and IPS officers of the state, including the district magistrates and superintendents of police of some districts to take stock. The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar HR Srinivasa also addressed the meeting and shared the state’s experience on how elections were held during the pandemic,” said a senior poll panel official.

The ECI team, led by Jain, is likely to visit north Bengal on Friday to interact with district officials. Officials said that the team has expressed concern over the law and order situation and has asked the state administration to ensure free and fair elections.

“The team was concerned about the law and order situation in some districts. The police have been asked to strictly tackle any untoward incidents and ensure that free and fair elections could be held,” said a poll panel official who attended the meeting.

“It is only after the team returns to Delhi and submit their report that we are expecting the full bench of the ECI sometime in January,” said a senior poll panel official.

Earlier this week, a BJP delegation from West Bengal met chief election commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi, requesting early deployment of Central police forces and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to avoid widespread political violence during the campaign period.

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress, however, has rubbished the fears, saying that the BJP is afraid of the TMC’s influence among voters.