By the time Bengal goes to polls, you’ll be left alone, Amit Shah warns Mamata at Midnapore rally

kolkata

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:48 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Midnapore and said that she will find herself facing the BJP all by herself by the time West Bengal goes to polls next year.