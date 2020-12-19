e-paper
Home / Kolkata / By the time Bengal goes to polls, you’ll be left alone, Amit Shah warns Mamata at Midnapore rally

kolkata Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:48 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Adhikari and Shah at Midnapore rally.
Adhikari and Shah at Midnapore rally. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Midnapore and said that she will find herself facing the BJP all by herself by the time West Bengal goes to polls next year.

