e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Centre provides ‘Z’ category security to Suvendu Adhikari

Centre provides ‘Z’ category security to Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari recently tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker.

kolkata Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.
In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.(PTI)
         

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide ‘Z’ category security to rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal.

According to the order issued by MHA, “Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal.”

“Y ‘+’ category CRPF security cover in other states,” MHA added.

Adhikari recently tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.

“I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect. I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been given to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party,” he wrote.

tags
top news
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction
Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction
DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers
DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers
China’s Alibaba ‘eliminates’ ethnic tag that identifies Uighur muslims
China’s Alibaba ‘eliminates’ ethnic tag that identifies Uighur muslims
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In