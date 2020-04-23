e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Covid-19: Central team visits quarantine centre near Kolkata

Covid-19: Central team visits quarantine centre near Kolkata

There has been a war of words between the West Bengal and the Union governments over the arrival of two central teams in the state to assess the coronavirus situation.

kolkata Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The central team in the state capital, led by Apurba Chandra, a senior bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence, visited the quarantine centre in Rajarhat area in North 24 Parganas district, the official said.
The central team in the state capital, led by Apurba Chandra, a senior bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence, visited the quarantine centre in Rajarhat area in North 24 Parganas district, the official said.(HT file photo. Representative image)
         

A central team on Thursday visited a quarantine centre in Rajarhat area near here to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, an official said.

Two central teams are in West Bengal to look into the state’s preparedness for tackling the Covid-19 outbreak. The inter ministerial central team, which is in Kolkata, on Wednesday sought a detailed presentation from the West Bengal government on whether the level of testing in the state is adequate and enough oxygen and ICU beds and ventilators are available.

The central team in the state capital, led by Apurba Chandra, a senior bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence, visited the quarantine centre in Rajarhat area in North 24 Parganas district, the official said.

The second central team in North Bengal, however, is yet to begin field visits, the official said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the Centre for sending teams to look into West Bengal’s preparedness for tackling the Covid-19 outbreak and alleged that faulty testing kits were dispatched to the state.

There has been a war of words between the West Bengal and the Union governments over the arrival of two central teams in the state to assess the coronavirus situation.

tags
top news
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks trains for migrant workers, cites law and order
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks trains for migrant workers, cites law and order
Bengal Governor questions Mamata Banerjee’s ‘red carpet’ to WHO team
Bengal Governor questions Mamata Banerjee’s ‘red carpet’ to WHO team
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Live: Number of Covid-19 cases rise to 893 in Andhra Pradesh
Live: Number of Covid-19 cases rise to 893 in Andhra Pradesh
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news