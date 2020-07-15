e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal touches 1,000-mark

Current guidelines say that Covid-19 patients have to be admitted to hospitals if their oxygen saturation drops to 90% or below (normal is 95 to 100%).

kolkata Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
The death toll in West Bengal touched the 1,000-mark on Wednesday with 20 more people dying after being tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged housing societies in the city to keep pluse oximeters in their offices so that home quarantined Covid-19 patients could be checked for their oxygen levels in the blood.

“Housing societies should keep at least two to three oximeters in their offices. Not everyone needs to be hospitalized. Only those who oxygen level in the blood has depleted below a certain level should be hospitalized,” Banerjee said.

The state has registered 34,427 Covid-19 cases till date with 1589 cases being reported since Tuesday. Out of this 12,747 are active cases.

The chief announced that the government will provide jobs to one family member to each of the frontline workers who have died.

