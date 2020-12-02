e-paper
Firhad Hakim becomes second minister to administer 'Covaxin' trial shot

Firhad Hakim becomes second minister to administer ‘Covaxin’ trial shot

Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the quest for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

kolkata Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the quest for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.
Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the quest for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.(@FirhadHakim/Twitter)
         

West Bengal’s Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim became the second minister of a state government in the country to be administered a shot of Covaxin, India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate whose Phase III trial began here on Wednesday.

The trial, which started at the city’s ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), was inaugurated by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“I feel I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely okay after taking the shot. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial,” the 62-year-old minister told reporters.

Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the quest for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

Hakim underwent necessary check-ups to ascertain whether he was fit for the shot.

At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the vaccine during the Phase III trial here.

Before him, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the Phase III clinical trial .

