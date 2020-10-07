e-paper
Home / Kolkata / High viral load Covid patients are part of Bengal’s latest containment plan

High viral load Covid patients are part of Bengal’s latest containment plan

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to divide all Covid-19 patients into categories of high and low CT value patients.

kolkata Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:34 IST
Joydeep Thakur | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Joydeep Thakur | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered greater attention on Covid-19 patients with a greater tendency to spread the disease.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered greater attention on Covid-19 patients with a greater tendency to spread the disease.(ANI Photo)
         

The West Bengal government will keep a track of Covid-19 patients with high viral load to further prevent the spread of the disease.

Viral load of a Covid-19 patient is denoted by the cycle threshold (CT) value mentioned in the test report. A patient with CT value lower than 20 has a higher viral load and hence is considered more prone to spreading the disease than those with a higher CT value.

“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked to categorise Covid-19 patients according to their CT value, which is mentioned in the Covid-19 test report once a person tests positive. A patient with CT value less than 20 has high viral load and has a high potential to spread the disease,” said a top official of the West Bengal government.

Directions have already been issued by the state health department to the district administrations to keep a track of patients with low CT value.

“These persons need to be identified on a daily basis from the list of Covid-19 patients and tracked. They should be hospitalized if necessary and if they are lodged in safe homes or are undergoing isolation at home, it has to be ensured that they are maintaining all Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining safe distance from others,” said a senior official of the state health department.

The state government is also planning to publish leaflets mentioning the Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines which would be distributed to the households by ASHA workers.

Also Read: BJP leader attacked in Bengal allegedly by TMC workers; phone, gold chain snatched

The six districts in the western part of the state and Jangalmahal area, including West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura, Birbhum and West Burdwan, have been asked to take special care of the tribal population as they are vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Members of the Lodha and Sabar tribes often suffer from malnutrition. If they get infected with Covid-19, it would be a cause of concern as mortality may rise. The district administrations have been directed to take special care of the tribal population and their nutrition,” said the official.

Also Read: ‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Meanwhile, the state government has alerted the administrations of districts sharing borders with neighbouring states such as Jharkhand and Odisha.

“Covid cases are rising in some neighbouring states. The districts have been asked to remain alert. People entering green zones of West Bengal from neighbouring states should be mandatorily sent to home isolation,” said the official.

The state has already undertaken a door-to-door survey to identify persons suffering from severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), influenza-like-illness and co-morbidities. The districts have been asked to keep a track on these persons.

