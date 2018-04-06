Kolkata man who kept mother’s body in freezer sent to psychiatric hospital

A Kolkata court sent Subhabrata Majumdar to hospital on Friday for psychiatric treatment for keeping his mother’s body in a freezer for three years in their home in the West Bengal capital, even as his 89-year-old father told reporters that he was not aware of his son’s deeds despite living in the house all along.

When police produced Majumdar in Alipore court, the judge released him on a personal bond of Rs 500 with the direction that he should be treated in a state-run hospital.

Majumdar’s mother Bina died on April 7, 2015 in a private nursing home. But the man, in his fifties, applied mummification techniques to preserve her body in a commercial freezer used to store ice-cream and frozen food in stores, police said.

He was detained on Wednesday in his two-storey house in Behala on the southern fringes of Kolkata by officers from the local police station and the Kolkata homicide department, who were acting on a tip-off.

On Friday morning, police arrested the leather technologist, before taking him to the state-run SSKM Hospital.

“He sometimes speaks coherently ... From what he is saying and the manner of his speech, he seems to be suffering from chronic psychosis,” said Pradeep Saha, head of psychiatry, SSKM Hospital.

Plainclothes policemen help Gopal Chandra Majumdar, 89, alight the staircase in Kolkata. (AP Photo)

Police produced him in court after the check-up and submitted the doctor’s findings. From the court, police took Majumdar to the Institute of Psychiatry, where in 2015-16 Partha De, who lived for about six months with the skeletons of his sister and two pet dogs in his Robinson Street house, was also treated.

His father, Gopal Majumdar, told TV channels: “My son did not allow me to go to the floor where the freezer was kept. I have no idea what happened.”

Though police said nothing officially, an officer told reporters the investigators found that Majumdar believed he was in touch with the Russian and German consulates that supplied him with information on how to preserve the body of his mother. He used to study cadaver preservation techniques, books in his room suggests.

As investigators puzzled over the case and tried to find a motive, deputy commissioner, (south west division) of Kolkata police, Nilanjan Biswas said Majumdar used to withdraw money from the pension account of his mother, a retired employee of the Food Corporation of India.

His father too said if any money was withdrawn from his wife’s pension, it was his son who did it. “I am unable to do it,” said the senior Majumdar, who can hardly get around the house, let alone go out. But that fails to explain why his son tried to preserve his mother’s body for so long.