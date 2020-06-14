Kolkata restaurants’ businesses hit due to liquor sale ban in eateries

kolkata

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:50 IST

The continuing ban on sales of liquor in restaurants in the wake of the lockdown has hit revenues of many plush eateries in the city, restaurateurs said on Sunday.

Besides, the night curfew starting from 9 pm has impacted their turnover adversely, they said.

The Hotels and Restaurants Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) secretary Sudesh Poddar said, “Most of the eateries are running at a loss due to the ban on liquor sales at the moment.” It will be difficult for restaurateurs to pay salary to their staff and meet air conditioning expenses, while hygiene costs have increased manifold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nitin Kothari, who owns the famous Peter Cat and Mocambo restaurants in Park Street area, also said the businesses of most eateries here are being “affected due to the restriction on liquor sales”.

According to him, liquor sales account for 70-75 per cent of revenue for most restaurants in the eastern metropolis.

“Our business has been hit, but not to the extent which others have witnessed. People come to our restaurants to enjoy good food which constitutes roughly 80 per cent of the revenue,” he said.

However, the West Bengal government has already allowed sales of liquor from standalone shops.

Diners are not keen to visit eateries in the evening due to the nigh curfew starting from 9 pm, Kothari said, adding that sales have mostly been hit as only 50 per cent of the tables are allowed for seating as per the government order.

“Hopefully, the government will relax these restrictions. Else, many restaurants may have to down their shutters,” he said.

The association has already written to the state government, seeking relaxations in these aspects, Poddar said.

Footfalls have not been satisfactory due to the ban on liquor sales, according to a manager of Red Kitchen and Lounge, a restaurant-cum-bar in Dum Dum area.

The timing of the night curfew is also causing inconvenience to the diners, he added.