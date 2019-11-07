e-paper
Kolkata’s air quality dips to ‘very poor’ category

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

kolkata Updated: Nov 07, 2019 06:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Air quality in Kolkata turned ‘very poor’ on Wednesday night with the pollution levels in the city breaching the 300 mark for the first time in recent months
The air quality in Kolkata turned ‘very poor’ on Wednesday night with the pollution levels in the city breaching the 300 mark for the first time in recent months, a WBPCB official said.

Measures are being taken to bring down the pollution levels, he said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata was recorded at 343, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, at the green zone Fort William automated air monitoring station at 11 pm, according to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) official.

The Ballygunge air monitoring station recorded an AQI of 330 at 11 pm, the official said.

The AQI at the Anand Bihar station was marginally better at 275, which falls under the ‘poor’ category, around the same time.

A ‘poor’ AQI means breathing discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure.

“We are taking several steps to contain air pollution in Kolkata like sprinkling water at construction sites, stopping movement of over 15-year-old commercial vehicles in the cities of Kolkata and Howrah and banning coal-based ovens in roadside food stalls,” the official said.

“Let’s hope the results will show in the coming days,” he said.

