Mamata Banerjee govt fudging Covid figures in Bengal, says state's BJP chief

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told reporters that the delay in test results was fuelling suspicion of a community transmission of the virus and many persons were dying even before getting the test results.

kolkata Updated: Jun 07, 2020 07:51 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of giving conflicting figures about the total affected people in Cyclone Amphan.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of giving conflicting figures about the total affected people in Cyclone Amphan.
         

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday demanded that the Mamata Banerjee government publish a “white paper” on the Covid-19 situation in state, accusing the dispensation of fudging figures and deliberately delaying test results.

Ghosh told reporters that the delay in test results was fuelling suspicion of a community transmission of the virus and many persons were dying even before getting the test results.

“Everyday they are issuing misleading figures to hide the real situation,” he alleged.

“There are discrepancies in the official number of tests and results as the results are higher than total number of tests. They think no one will crosscheck and they will carry on with their falsehood. But at whose expense, at the expense of the common man.” He said the government is not involving Indian Council of Medical Research in the testing process and vested everything on the health department “so that the real truth doesn’t come out.” “In these circumstances, we demand the state government come out with a white paper on the total number of active Covid-19 cases, the total number of deaths caused by the virus, the total number of tests done every day, the time taken to get the results for tests - everything. If the real figures come out, we will know about the actual situation,” the MP said.

Ghosh also accused Banerjee of giving conflicting figures about the total affected people in Cyclone Amphan.

“Initially she said 3 lakh people were affected by the cyclone. She revised that to 5 lakh within a few days. Now she is saying the devastation affected lives of not more than 8 lakh people. This means she is raising the figure to get more central help. Why should the Centre trust her,” he asked.

The BJP leader also asked what is happening to the foodgrains quota for 450 fair price ration shops, which were shut down after corruption charges were proved against these dealers. “Are the foodgrains quota for these shops being siphoned off,” he asked.

