‘Opposition is ruthlessly oppressed with police’s assistance in West Bengal’: Governor

kolkata

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:14 IST

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government over Thursday’s attack on the convoy of BJP national president JP Nadda, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that any political activity by the opposition is ruthlessly oppressed by the state government with police assistance.

The Governor also said that he has a list of 21 senior public servants who are acting as political workers. This list includes names of some senior IPS officials who have been appointed as advisors by the Mamata Banerjee-government, he said.

“Any political activity by the opposition in West Bengal is ruthlessly oppressed with police assistance. Alarmingly, police are always on political mode in support of the ruling party. Such oppression climaxed yesterday,” he said while addressing the media at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Taking on the chief minister over the issue of branding a section of political leaders as outsiders, Dhankhar cautioned the chief minister and said that his responsibility come into play when the chief minister deviates from the Constitutional path.

Also read: Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions - India

“I wish to caution the chief minister. What is meant by outsiders? Where are we heading when we tag Indians as insiders and outsiders? Please don’t play with fire. Stop this game of outsiders and insiders. My responsibility starts when you deviate from the Constitutional path,” he added.

A day after Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, also a TMC MP, attacked Nadda, Dhankhar urged the chief minister and the MP to take back their words and advised that it would increase her stature.

“How could a responsible chief minister talk the way she did? In my tweet, I have urged her to think about the grace and depth of Bengali culture and withdraw the video (of her speech) as that would enhance her dignity. Withdrawal of the video with an apology will raise her stature,” he added.

For the chief ministers’ nephew, the Governor’s advice was, “He was talking about a person much older to him and occupying a senior political position. It was unavoidable. I am sure he would heed my advice. He has a long political career ahead of him. He must be part of a system of setting high standards.”

The chief minister had mocked Nadda in her speech on Thursday saying, “They (BJP) have no other work. At times the home minister is here, other times it’s Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki.”

The Governor also accused the chief minister and the state administration of favouritism and corruption.

“Non-responsive approach of the CM to critical issues raised by the Governor is a pointer that governance is not in accordance with the rule of law and more importantly this is a cover-up for corruption, nepotism and favouritism,” he added.