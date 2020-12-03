Phase 3 trial of Covaxin launched in Kolkata; state minister Firhad Hakim takes the first shot

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:25 IST

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer for the phase-3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, which was launched in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely fine. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial,” Hakim said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who launched the trial, has also expressed his interest to volunteer.

Covaxin, the first indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine, is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Kolkata’s National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) is one of the institutes selected to conduct the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation-approved regulatory trials.

The results of the phase-3 trial of Covaxin will be available in November 2021, ICMR-NICED officials said. An interim report may be available by May 2021.

“The analysis will take a year. An interim analysis may be done after six months. If it is found that the vaccine has sufficient protective efficacy, the results would be shared with the policymakers. The government will take the final call thereafter,” said Shanta Dutta, director of NICED.