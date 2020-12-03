e-paper
Vaccines won’t prevent short-term coronavirus surge: WHO

The World Health Organization does not believe there will be enough quantities of coronavirus vaccines in the next three to six months to prevent a surge of infections, its top emergency expert said on Wednesday.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 07:11 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Zurich
Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 information sign asking people to social distance in central London, on November 27, 2020.
“We are not going to have sufficient vaccinations in place to prevent a surge in cases for three to six months,” Mike Ryan told a social media event, calling on people to maintain social distancing and respect other measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

