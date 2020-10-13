e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Powerful explosion jolts local club in Kolkata, BJP demands NIA probe

Powerful explosion jolts local club in Kolkata, BJP demands NIA probe

The BJP has demanded an NIA probe, alleging that huge amount of explosives were stored in the TMC-backed club to create trouble ahead of assembly elections in 2021.

kolkata Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Police suspect some kind of explosive was stored in the room as splinter-like objects were found from the spot.
Police suspect some kind of explosive was stored in the room as splinter-like objects were found from the spot.(Twitter)
         

A powerful explosion in a local club, located in the midst of a crowded residential neighbourhood in eastern-suburban Kolkata, early on Tuesday morning sent a shockwave among the residents.

Even though none was injured, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the incident alleging that huge amount of explosives were stored in the Trinamool Congress-backed club to create trouble ahead of 2021 assembly elections. The TMC has, however, rubbished the allegations.

Police suspect some kind of explosive was stored in the room as splinter-like objects were found from the spot.

“We are investigating the matter. The dog squad and the forensic teams are assisting us in the investigation. The nature of the blast will be known after the forensic report,” said Ajay Prasad, deputy commissioner (eastern suburban division) of Kolkata Police.

It was around 6:30 – 7 am on Tuesday when the residents of Beliaghata were jolted out of their sleep by a deafening noise. The club’s room was badly damaged and there was smoke all over.

“We saw that a wall of the room, located on the second floor, had collapsed and the asbestos roof of the club was ripped off,” said Sukhdeb Das, a resident.

Also read: Bihar polls - Amid rumour-mongering, all eyes on Cong’s apex poll body meet

The club is located at a stone’s throw from Gandhi Bhavan, a single-storied British-era house where ‘father of the nation’, Mahatma Gandhi, had stayed between August 13 and September 7, 1947.

“The TMC is trying to create trouble in West Bengal. Today we got the proof of that when there was a huge explosion in a local club. It is being apprehended that huge quantities of explosive were hidden there,” tweeted Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary of the BJP.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who went to visit the spot late in the evening but was stopped by the police, demanded an NIA probe. “The CM is distributing Rs 50,000 to all clubs before the puja to make bombs. The club members were testing the materials,” she added.

“Police are looking into the matter. It has been brought to the chief minister’s notice. They (the BJP) have gone insane and are saying all rubbish,” said Firhad Hakim, state urban development minister.

Even though club members claimed that they have seen at least two men running away from the spot soon after the explosion and outsiders may have hurled bombs, police suspect some kind of explosive was stored inside the room.

“Some locals said that they saw at least two men running away from the spot. Their faces were covered. We are a very popular club and some people want to malign us,” said Arnab Dey, member of the local club.

tags
top news
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
India, China bet on dialogue to resolve border row in eastern Ladakh
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings post 167/6 in 20 overs in Dubai
SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings post 167/6 in 20 overs in Dubai
Mumbai Police issue show cause notice to Republic’s Arnab Goswami
Mumbai Police issue show cause notice to Republic’s Arnab Goswami
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
In ‘Festival Special’ services, railways to run 392 more trains
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
Tanishq ad row: Watch what Shashi Tharoor, Kangana Ranaut & others said
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In