Powerful explosion jolts local club in Kolkata, BJP demands NIA probe

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:03 IST

A powerful explosion in a local club, located in the midst of a crowded residential neighbourhood in eastern-suburban Kolkata, early on Tuesday morning sent a shockwave among the residents.

Even though none was injured, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the incident alleging that huge amount of explosives were stored in the Trinamool Congress-backed club to create trouble ahead of 2021 assembly elections. The TMC has, however, rubbished the allegations.

Police suspect some kind of explosive was stored in the room as splinter-like objects were found from the spot.

“We are investigating the matter. The dog squad and the forensic teams are assisting us in the investigation. The nature of the blast will be known after the forensic report,” said Ajay Prasad, deputy commissioner (eastern suburban division) of Kolkata Police.

It was around 6:30 – 7 am on Tuesday when the residents of Beliaghata were jolted out of their sleep by a deafening noise. The club’s room was badly damaged and there was smoke all over.

“We saw that a wall of the room, located on the second floor, had collapsed and the asbestos roof of the club was ripped off,” said Sukhdeb Das, a resident.

The club is located at a stone’s throw from Gandhi Bhavan, a single-storied British-era house where ‘father of the nation’, Mahatma Gandhi, had stayed between August 13 and September 7, 1947.

“The TMC is trying to create trouble in West Bengal. Today we got the proof of that when there was a huge explosion in a local club. It is being apprehended that huge quantities of explosive were hidden there,” tweeted Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary of the BJP.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who went to visit the spot late in the evening but was stopped by the police, demanded an NIA probe. “The CM is distributing Rs 50,000 to all clubs before the puja to make bombs. The club members were testing the materials,” she added.

“Police are looking into the matter. It has been brought to the chief minister’s notice. They (the BJP) have gone insane and are saying all rubbish,” said Firhad Hakim, state urban development minister.

Even though club members claimed that they have seen at least two men running away from the spot soon after the explosion and outsiders may have hurled bombs, police suspect some kind of explosive was stored inside the room.

“Some locals said that they saw at least two men running away from the spot. Their faces were covered. We are a very popular club and some people want to malign us,” said Arnab Dey, member of the local club.