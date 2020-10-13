e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Explosion in club in Kolkata, none injured

Explosion in club in Kolkata, none injured

The blast occurred on the second floor of the club on Beliaghata Main Road here around 5am, a police official said. A team of forensic experts has reached the site of explosion to collect evidence, he added.

kolkata Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Kolkata
Kolkata club where the explosion took place (Image: Twitter)
Kolkata club where the explosion took place (Image: Twitter)
         

An explosion early on Tuesday blew off a local club’s asbestos roof and damaged a portion of its wall in the eastern part of the city, sparking fear among residents nearby, a senior police officer said.

No one, however, sustained injury in the blast, which occurred on the second floor of the club on Beliaghata Main Road here around 5 am, he said.

“We are looking into the matter. As of now there is nothing more to say,” the officer, who visited the spot, said.

A team of forensic experts has reached the site of explosion to collect evidence, and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to find out clues, if any, he said.

One of the local residents said such incident has never before occurred in the area.

“We heard a huge explosion, following which we rushed out of our houses and found two persons fleeing. Their faces were covered... We do not know what exactly happened,” he said. PTI SCH SBN RMS RMS

tags
top news
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In